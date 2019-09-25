Channels

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, shakes hands with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Photo: EPA
Americas

Vladimir Putin calls for dialogue between Venezuela’s Maduro and the opposition

  • In a meeting at the Kremlin, the Russian president said the leader of the South American nation should be open to dialogue with his critics
  • Russia plans to send up to 600,000 tonnes of grain to Venezuela this year and 1.5 million doses of flu vaccine ‘in the near future’
Topic |   Venezuela
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 8:38pm, 25 Sep, 2019

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, shakes hands with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Photo: EPA
Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido. Photo: AP
Americas

Venezuelan prosecutors to charge opposition leader Juan Guaido with ‘high treason’

  • Guaido is the National Assembly speaker and is recognised as interim president by more than 50 countries
  • He is being investigated for allegedly negotiating to renounce the country’s historical claim to a disputed border area controlled by Guyana
Topic |   Venezuela
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:44pm, 7 Sep, 2019

Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido. Photo: AP
