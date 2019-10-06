Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Pope Francis at the Vatican. Photo: Reuters
Americas

Pope Francis says Amazon fires were ‘set by interests that destroy’

  • The global spotlight has recently been on the world’s largest rainforest, which is vital for the planet but is suffering from its worst outbreak of fires in years
  • Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, a climate-change sceptic, has told the United Nations that the world’s media were lying about the Amazon
Topic |   Pope Francis
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 6:53pm, 6 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Pope Francis at the Vatican. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Cattle standing in the midst of smoke from Amazon fires in early September. Hong Kong consumers, with their huge appetite for Brazilian beef, are a significant driver of such fires used for land clearing. Photo: AP
Lifestyle

Amazon fires and Brazilian beef: how Hong Kong’s massive appetite for the meat is driving rainforest’s doom

  • Hong Kong is the world’s biggest importer of Brazilian beef, an appetite that is playing a significant role in deforestation of the Amazon rainforest
  • The city’s residents are among the biggest meat eaters in the world, each consuming the equivalent of two 10-ounce pieces of steak a day
Topic |   Health and wellness
Kylie Knott

Kylie Knott  

Updated: 8:32pm, 26 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Cattle standing in the midst of smoke from Amazon fires in early September. Hong Kong consumers, with their huge appetite for Brazilian beef, are a significant driver of such fires used for land clearing. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.