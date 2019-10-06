Pope Francis at the Vatican. Photo: Reuters
Pope Francis says Amazon fires were ‘set by interests that destroy’
- The global spotlight has recently been on the world’s largest rainforest, which is vital for the planet but is suffering from its worst outbreak of fires in years
- Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, a climate-change sceptic, has told the United Nations that the world’s media were lying about the Amazon
Cattle standing in the midst of smoke from Amazon fires in early September. Hong Kong consumers, with their huge appetite for Brazilian beef, are a significant driver of such fires used for land clearing. Photo: AP
Amazon fires and Brazilian beef: how Hong Kong’s massive appetite for the meat is driving rainforest’s doom
- Hong Kong is the world’s biggest importer of Brazilian beef, an appetite that is playing a significant role in deforestation of the Amazon rainforest
- The city’s residents are among the biggest meat eaters in the world, each consuming the equivalent of two 10-ounce pieces of steak a day
