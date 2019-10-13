Guatemala's President-elect Alejandro Giammattei. Photo: Reuters
Venezuela denies entry of Guatemala’s president-elect ahead of planned meeting with opposition leader Juan Guaido
- In a video posted to Twitter, Alejandro Giammattei said that his delegation had been put on a plane back to Guatemala
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, shakes hands with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Photo: EPA
Vladimir Putin calls for dialogue between Venezuela’s Maduro and the opposition
- In a meeting at the Kremlin, the Russian president said the leader of the South American nation should be open to dialogue with his critics
- Russia plans to send up to 600,000 tonnes of grain to Venezuela this year and 1.5 million doses of flu vaccine ‘in the near future’
