Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Ecuadorean troops move through the streets of Quito after the curfew started. Photo: EPA
Americas

Troops deployed as protesters turn Ecuador’s capital into a war zone

  • Ecuador’s president blames violence on extremists whom he claims infiltrated the protest movement
Topic |   Americas
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 1:39pm, 13 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Ecuadorean troops move through the streets of Quito after the curfew started. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
Police detained by anti-government protesters are presented on a stage at the Casa de Cultura in Quito, Ecuador. Photo: AP
Americas

Defiant protesters in Ecuador parade captured police amid deadly unrest

  • Eight uniformed officers were brought onto a stage and forced to address a crowd of thousands of activists but were not harmed
Topic |   Americas
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 10:46pm, 11 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Police detained by anti-government protesters are presented on a stage at the Casa de Cultura in Quito, Ecuador. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.