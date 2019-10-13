Ecuadorean troops move through the streets of Quito after the curfew started. Photo: EPA
Troops deployed as protesters turn Ecuador’s capital into a war zone
- Ecuador’s president blames violence on extremists whom he claims infiltrated the protest movement
Police detained by anti-government protesters are presented on a stage at the Casa de Cultura in Quito, Ecuador. Photo: AP
Defiant protesters in Ecuador parade captured police amid deadly unrest
- Eight uniformed officers were brought onto a stage and forced to address a crowd of thousands of activists but were not harmed
