Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

A subway ticket office is seen on fire during a protest against the increase in the subway ticket prices in Santiago, Chile, October 19, 2019 REUTERS/Ramon Monroy NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES
Americas

Chaos in Santiago as Chileans riot over hikes to public transport fares

  • Frustrations over the spiralling cost of living in the capital city has become a political flashpoint, prompting calls for various reforms
  • High school and university students began the protests after the government hiked fares on October 6, blaming higher energy costs and a weaker peso
Topic |   Americas
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 2:08pm, 19 Oct, 2019

The Chilean port could be used as a jumping-off point for Chinese research vessels headed to Antarctica. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

How Chinese access to Chilean port could give Antarctic exploration activities a boost

  • Beijing is in talks with Chile over use of the Punta Arenas port ‘for the realisation of projects at their bases located in the Antarctic continent’
  • Analyst says relations with key players like Chile and Australia may give China political leverage in the region
Topic |   China science
Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou  

Updated: 5:51pm, 19 Sep, 2019

