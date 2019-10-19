A subway ticket office is seen on fire during a protest against the increase in the subway ticket prices in Santiago, Chile, October 19, 2019 REUTERS/Ramon Monroy NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES
Chaos in Santiago as Chileans riot over hikes to public transport fares
- Frustrations over the spiralling cost of living in the capital city has become a political flashpoint, prompting calls for various reforms
- High school and university students began the protests after the government hiked fares on October 6, blaming higher energy costs and a weaker peso
Topic | Americas
The Chilean port could be used as a jumping-off point for Chinese research vessels headed to Antarctica. Photo: Xinhua
How Chinese access to Chilean port could give Antarctic exploration activities a boost
- Beijing is in talks with Chile over use of the Punta Arenas port ‘for the realisation of projects at their bases located in the Antarctic continent’
- Analyst says relations with key players like Chile and Australia may give China political leverage in the region
Topic | China science
