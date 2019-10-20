The latest protests follow grievances over the cost of living, specifically of health care, education and public services. Photo: Reuters
Chile’s president reverses subway fare hike that triggered worst riots in decades
- What started as a mass student protest over an increase in public transport fares morphed into a broader movement for changes to Chile’s economic model
- Protests prompted the government to announce a state of emergency in the capital, resulting in soldiers being deployed on the streets
A subway ticket office is seen on fire during a protest against the increase in the subway ticket prices in Santiago, Chile, October 19, 2019 REUTERS/Ramon Monroy NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES
Chaos in Santiago as Chileans riot over hikes to public transport fares
- Frustrations over the spiralling cost of living in the capital city has become a political flashpoint, prompting calls for various reforms
- High school and university students began the protests after the government hiked fares on October 6, blaming higher energy costs and a weaker peso
