The latest protests follow grievances over the cost of living, specifically of health care, education and public services. Photo: Reuters
Chile’s president reverses subway fare hike that triggered worst riots in decades

  • What started as a mass student protest over an increase in public transport fares morphed into a broader movement for changes to Chile’s economic model
  • Protests prompted the government to announce a state of emergency in the capital, resulting in soldiers being deployed on the streets
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 12:04pm, 20 Oct, 2019

The latest protests follow grievances over the cost of living, specifically of health care, education and public services. Photo: Reuters
A subway ticket office is seen on fire during a protest against the increase in the subway ticket prices in Santiago, Chile, October 19, 2019 REUTERS/Ramon Monroy NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES
Chaos in Santiago as Chileans riot over hikes to public transport fares

  • Frustrations over the spiralling cost of living in the capital city has become a political flashpoint, prompting calls for various reforms
  • High school and university students began the protests after the government hiked fares on October 6, blaming higher energy costs and a weaker peso
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 9:00pm, 19 Oct, 2019

A subway ticket office is seen on fire during a protest against the increase in the subway ticket prices in Santiago, Chile, October 19, 2019 REUTERS/Ramon Monroy NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES
