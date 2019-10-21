Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A demonstrator throws a stone at a riot police vehicle during a protest against the government in Valparaiso, Chile. Photo: Reuters
Americas

Chile extends curfew after two die in further protest violence as riots enter third day

  • President Sebastian Pinera introduced a state of emergency on Friday and has deployed thousands of troops onto the streets
Topic |   Human rights
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 6:11am, 21 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

A demonstrator throws a stone at a riot police vehicle during a protest against the government in Valparaiso, Chile. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Firefighters extinguish a fire in a supermarket in Santiago, in which three people died. Photo: AFP
Americas

Chile’s protest violence escalates as 3 die in fire at ransacked supermarket

  • What started as a mass student protest over an increase in public transport fares morphed into a broader movement for changes to Chile’s economic model
  • The first deaths occurred when a supermarket controlled by Walmart was looted, as protests continued despite a curfew
Topic |   Americas
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 11:32pm, 20 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Firefighters extinguish a fire in a supermarket in Santiago, in which three people died. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.