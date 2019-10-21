A demonstrator throws a stone at a riot police vehicle during a protest against the government in Valparaiso, Chile. Photo: Reuters
Chile extends curfew after two die in further protest violence as riots enter third day
- President Sebastian Pinera introduced a state of emergency on Friday and has deployed thousands of troops onto the streets
Topic | Human rights
Firefighters extinguish a fire in a supermarket in Santiago, in which three people died. Photo: AFP
Chile’s protest violence escalates as 3 die in fire at ransacked supermarket
- What started as a mass student protest over an increase in public transport fares morphed into a broader movement for changes to Chile’s economic model
- The first deaths occurred when a supermarket controlled by Walmart was looted, as protests continued despite a curfew
Topic | Americas
