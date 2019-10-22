Riot police spray tear gas towards supporters of Bolivian presidential candidate Carlos Mesa in La Paz, Bolivia, October 21, 2019. REUTERS/David Mercado
Riots break out in Bolivia as mysterious vote count puts President Morales closer to fourth term
- Evo Morales close to securing a fourth term as Bolivia’s president after an election in which updates of a vote count were mysteriously suspended for 24 hours
