People protest in Santiago, on the fifth straight day of street violence which erupted over a now suspended hike in metro ticket prices. Photo: AFP
Chile’s president offers measures to quell violent street protests before Apec summit in Santiago
- Protests that started over a hike in public transport costs have escalated with wide-ranging demands and spread nationwide
- Santiago is set to host China’s President Xi Jinping and other Apec leaders in less than a month
Demonstrators run from police launching water canons and tear gas as a state of emergency remains in effect in Santiago, Chile. Photo: AP
Chile ‘at war’ as worst riots in decades spread to rest of the country
- Chile’s worst protests in decades have prompted the government to announce a state of emergency
- Protests over subway fare increase morph into a broader movement against inequality
