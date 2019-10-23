Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

People protest in Santiago, on the fifth straight day of street violence which erupted over a now suspended hike in metro ticket prices. Photo: AFP
Americas

Chile’s president offers measures to quell violent street protests before Apec summit in Santiago

  • Protests that started over a hike in public transport costs have escalated with wide-ranging demands and spread nationwide
  • Santiago is set to host China’s President Xi Jinping and other Apec leaders in less than a month
Topic |   Americas
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 12:43pm, 23 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

People protest in Santiago, on the fifth straight day of street violence which erupted over a now suspended hike in metro ticket prices. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Demonstrators run from police launching water canons and tear gas as a state of emergency remains in effect in Santiago, Chile. Photo: AP
Americas

Chile ‘at war’ as worst riots in decades spread to rest of the country

  • Chile’s worst protests in decades have prompted the government to announce a state of emergency
  • Protests over subway fare increase morph into a broader movement against inequality
Topic |   Human rights
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 11:08pm, 21 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Demonstrators run from police launching water canons and tear gas as a state of emergency remains in effect in Santiago, Chile. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.