Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Riot police take up positions against demonstrators during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago. Photo: Reuters
Americas

Riots and looting continue as hundreds of thousands demonstrate across Chile despite promised reforms

  • President Sebastian Pinera announced on increases in pensions and the minimum salary, lower medicine prices and tax hikes for top earners
Topic |   Law
DPA

DPA  

Updated: 7:28am, 24 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Riot police take up positions against demonstrators during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
People protest in Santiago, on the fifth straight day of street violence which erupted over a now suspended hike in metro ticket prices. Photo: AFP
Americas

Chile’s president offers measures to quell violent street protests before Apec summit in Santiago

  • Protests that started over a hike in public transport costs have escalated with wide-ranging demands and spread nationwide
  • Santiago is set to host China’s President Xi Jinping and other Apec leaders in less than a month
Topic |   Americas
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 8:31pm, 23 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

People protest in Santiago, on the fifth straight day of street violence which erupted over a now suspended hike in metro ticket prices. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.