Riot police take up positions against demonstrators during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago. Photo: Reuters
Riots and looting continue as hundreds of thousands demonstrate across Chile despite promised reforms
- President Sebastian Pinera announced on increases in pensions and the minimum salary, lower medicine prices and tax hikes for top earners
Topic | Law
Riot police take up positions against demonstrators during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago. Photo: Reuters
People protest in Santiago, on the fifth straight day of street violence which erupted over a now suspended hike in metro ticket prices. Photo: AFP
Chile’s president offers measures to quell violent street protests before Apec summit in Santiago
- Protests that started over a hike in public transport costs have escalated with wide-ranging demands and spread nationwide
- Santiago is set to host China’s President Xi Jinping and other Apec leaders in less than a month
Topic | Americas
People protest in Santiago, on the fifth straight day of street violence which erupted over a now suspended hike in metro ticket prices. Photo: AFP