Police stand guard outside the top electoral court where protesters who are against the re-election of President Evo Morales wait for the final results in La Paz, Bolivia. Photo: AP
Bolivia’s president claims victory in disputed election, denounces foreign-backed ‘coup’ attempt
- Evo Morales, who has governed landlocked Bolivia for almost 14 years claims he has numbers to avoid election run-off
- Opposition rival Carlos Mesa urged his supporters to step up protests
Topic | Americas
Riot police spray tear gas towards supporters of Bolivian presidential candidate Carlos Mesa in La Paz, Bolivia, October 21, 2019. REUTERS/David Mercado
Riots break out in Bolivia as mysterious vote count puts President Morales closer to fourth term
- Evo Morales close to securing a fourth term as Bolivia’s president after an election in which updates of a vote count were mysteriously suspended for 24 hours
