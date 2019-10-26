Channels

Demonstrators march during a protest against Chile’s government. Photo: Reuters
1 million Chileans take to streets of Santiago to demand president’s resignation

  • Protesters in the South American country are demanding economic reforms as people struggle over spiralling costs of living
  • The demonstrations were sparked earlier this month over a hike in public transport fares, which soon boiled into riots, arson and looting
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 11:25am, 26 Oct, 2019

As the protests continue, Hong Kong bands are expressing their feelings in song. Photo: James Wendlinger
Songs of freedom: eight new protest songs from Hong Kong bands

  • During times of protest, music can serve as a uniting and rallying force, and sometimes becomes a focal point
  • From rap to metal to punk, local groups are expressing their feelings about the unrest
Lauren James

Lauren James  

Updated: 5:25pm, 25 Oct, 2019

