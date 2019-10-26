Demonstrators in La Paz protest against alleged electoral fraud in the general elections. Photo: EPA-EFE
Bolivians bang on pots and pans in fifth day of protest at President Evo Morales’ election win
- Bolivians are protesting against Morales claimed a fourth consecutive election victory, extending his rule to nearly two decades
- Election monitors, the opposition and some foreign governments have criticised the poll for lacking transparency
Police stand guard outside the top electoral court where protesters who are against the re-election of President Evo Morales wait for the final results in La Paz, Bolivia. Photo: AP
Bolivia’s president claims victory in disputed election, denounces foreign-backed ‘coup’ attempt
- Evo Morales, who has governed landlocked Bolivia for almost 14 years claims he has numbers to avoid election run-off
- Opposition rival Carlos Mesa urged his supporters to step up protests
