Chile’s embattled president asks ‘all ministers to resign’ to amid massive protests
- The country has seen a week of violent protests which claimed at least 19 lives
- President has already cancelled metro fare hikes that sparked the protests. He also announced other reforms
People protest in Santiago, on the fifth straight day of street violence which erupted over a now suspended hike in metro ticket prices. Photo: AFP
Chile’s president offers measures to quell violent street protests before Apec summit in Santiago
- Protests that started over a hike in public transport costs have escalated with wide-ranging demands and spread nationwide
- Santiago is set to host China’s President Xi Jinping and other Apec leaders in less than a month
