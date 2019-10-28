Argentina's President Mauricio Macri speaks to the press after voting at a polling station in Buenos Aires on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Argentina poised for political swing in presidential election, with Alberto Fernández favoured to defeat incumbent Mauricio Macri
- Poverty under Macri has soared, value of local currency has sharply depreciated and inflation rate remains among highest in the world
- Region is being rocked by unrest in Chile, Bolivia, Peru and Ecuador fuelled by discontent over corruption, inequality and slowing growth
Topic | Argentina
