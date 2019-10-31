Channels

A still from a Mexican government video shows Ovidio Guzman Lopez at the moment of his detention in Culiacan, Mexico. Photo: CEPROPIE via AP
Mexico broadcasts dramatic video of El Chapo’s son Ovidio Guzman’s arrest

  • Authorities briefly captured suspected trafficker earlier this month but were forced to release him to avoid bloodbath
  • Guzman heard saying ‘I don’t want a mess, please’, urging brother to back down as cartel gunmen converge on his house
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 5:17am, 31 Oct, 2019

A still from a Mexican government video shows Ovidio Guzman Lopez at the moment of his detention in Culiacan, Mexico. Photo: CEPROPIE via AP
Mexican police patrol in a street of Culiacan in Sinaloa. Photo: AFP
Mexico president defends release of drug lord El Chapo’s son amid criticism

  • Lopez Obrador defended the decision to free Guzman, saying ‘catching a criminal cannot be worth more than people’s lives’
  • Soldiers briefly arrested Ovidio Guzman but released him after being overpowered by cartel gunmen
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 12:09am, 19 Oct, 2019

Mexican police patrol in a street of Culiacan in Sinaloa. Photo: AFP
