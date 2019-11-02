Demonstrators clash with police in La Paz, Bolivia, on Friday. Photo: DPA
Election violence erupts near Bolivia’s presidential palace
- The protesters oppose President Evo Morales, who officially obtained just enough support to secure victory in the first round of a presidential election
Topic | Americas
Demonstrators in La Paz protest against alleged electoral fraud in the general elections. Photo: EPA-EFE
Bolivians bang on pots and pans in fifth day of protest at President Evo Morales’ election win
- Bolivians are protesting against Morales claimed a fourth consecutive election victory, extending his rule to nearly two decades
- Election monitors, the opposition and some foreign governments have criticised the poll for lacking transparency
