Groups of demonstrators clash with police during the 14th day of nationwide protests in Chile on Friday. Photo: EPA
Thousands protest to maintain pressure on Chile’s government

  • A women’s march started off a day of demonstrations on a long weekend in the country, expanding later as tens of thousands swelled their ranks
  • Santiago authorities said the protest in the city drew about 20,000 demonstrators, including many young people and families
Updated: 3:48pm, 2 Nov, 2019

Riot police fire water cannon at demonstrators in Santiago. Photo: AFP
Chile’s embattled president asks ‘all ministers to resign’ amid massive protests

  • The country has seen a week of violent protests which claimed at least 19 lives
  • President has already cancelled metro fare hikes that sparked the protests. He also announced other reforms
Updated: 12:05am, 28 Oct, 2019

