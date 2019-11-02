Groups of demonstrators clash with police during the 14th day of nationwide protests in Chile on Friday. Photo: EPA
Thousands protest to maintain pressure on Chile’s government
- A women’s march started off a day of demonstrations on a long weekend in the country, expanding later as tens of thousands swelled their ranks
- Santiago authorities said the protest in the city drew about 20,000 demonstrators, including many young people and families
Topic | Americas
Groups of demonstrators clash with police during the 14th day of nationwide protests in Chile on Friday. Photo: EPA
Riot police fire water cannon at demonstrators in Santiago. Photo: AFP
Chile’s embattled president asks ‘all ministers to resign’ amid massive protests
- The country has seen a week of violent protests which claimed at least 19 lives
- President has already cancelled metro fare hikes that sparked the protests. He also announced other reforms
Topic | Americas
Riot police fire water cannon at demonstrators in Santiago. Photo: AFP