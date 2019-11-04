Paulo Paulino Guajajara was hunting on Friday inside the Arariboia reservation in Maranhao state when he was attacked and killed by illegal loggers. Photo: Reuters
Outrage in Brazil over killing of Amazon ‘forest guardian’ by illegal loggers
- Paulo Paulino Guajajara and another tribesman, Laercio Guajajara, were ambushed by loggers late Friday as they patrolled the Arariboia territory
