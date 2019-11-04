Demonstrators hold crosses with the names of murdered or disappeared women. Photo: AP Photo
‘We are sisters of the same sorrow’: Demonstrators demand halt to killings of women in Mexico, call for investigations
- According to the United Nations, nine women or girls are killed each day in the country
Topic | Crime
A still from a Mexican government video shows Ovidio Guzman Lopez at the moment of his detention in Culiacan, Mexico. Photo: CEPROPIE via AP
Mexico broadcasts dramatic video showing how military operation against El Chapo’s son fell apart
- Authorities briefly captured suspected trafficker earlier this month, but were forced to release him to avoid bloodbath
Topic | Mexico
