SCMP
The burnt wreckage of a vehicle transporting a Mormon family living near the border with the US is seen after the family was caught in a crossfire between unknown gunmen in Mexico on Monday. Photo: Kenneth Miller/Lafe Langford Jr via Reuters
Americas

Mormon massacre: Donald Trump calls for ‘war’ on drug cartels after three US women and six children killed in Mexico ambush

  • President says US ready to help Mexico with ‘cleaning out these monsters’
  • Security forces found six other children and another woman who fled the attack, while another minor is still missing
Topic |   Mexico
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Updated: 2:41am, 6 Nov, 2019

A still from a Mexican government video shows Ovidio Guzman Lopez at the moment of his detention in Culiacan, Mexico. Photo: CEPROPIE via AP
Americas

Mexico broadcasts dramatic video showing how military operation against El Chapo’s son fell apart

  • Authorities briefly captured suspected trafficker earlier this month, but were forced to release him to avoid bloodbath
Topic |   Mexico
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 1:43pm, 31 Oct, 2019

