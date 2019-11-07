Three women and six children from the same extended family were killed by cartel gunmen. Photo: AP
Americans killed by Mexican cartels may have been used as ‘bait’ to provoke firefight
- The nine women and children killed were members of breakaway Mormon communities that settled in Mexico decades ago
- Sinaloa and Juarez cartels have for years been at odds over lucrative routes in the border region used to move cocaine, heroin and other narcotics into US
Topic | Mexico
Three women and six children from the same extended family were killed by cartel gunmen. Photo: AP