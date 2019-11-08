A demonstrator uses a stop sign as protection during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile, in October. Photo: Reuters
Chile protests: ‘Captain Stop’ and police-hating dog go viral as demonstrators seek new heroes
- Muscular figure known as ‘PareMan’ rose to fame after being photographed using traffic sign as shield during clash with police
- ‘Matapacos’, the ‘cop killer’ black mongrel sporting a red bandana, has appeared alongside him in cartoons and memes
Topic | Social media
A demonstrator uses a stop sign as protection during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile, in October. Photo: Reuters
Groups of demonstrators clash with police during the 14th day of nationwide protests in Chile on Friday. Photo: EPA
Thousands protest to maintain pressure on Chile’s government
- A women’s march started off a day of demonstrations on a long weekend in the country, expanding later as tens of thousands swelled their ranks
- Santiago authorities said the protest in the city drew about 20,000 demonstrators, including many young people and families
Topic | Americas
Groups of demonstrators clash with police during the 14th day of nationwide protests in Chile on Friday. Photo: EPA