SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

A demonstrator uses a stop sign as protection during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile, in October. Photo: Reuters
Americas

Chile protests: ‘Captain Stop’ and police-hating dog go viral as demonstrators seek new heroes

  • Muscular figure known as ‘PareMan’ rose to fame after being photographed using traffic sign as shield during clash with police
  • ‘Matapacos’, the ‘cop killer’ black mongrel sporting a red bandana, has appeared alongside him in cartoons and memes
Topic |   Social media
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 7:04am, 8 Nov, 2019

Groups of demonstrators clash with police during the 14th day of nationwide protests in Chile on Friday. Photo: EPA
Americas

Thousands protest to maintain pressure on Chile’s government

  • A women’s march started off a day of demonstrations on a long weekend in the country, expanding later as tens of thousands swelled their ranks
  • Santiago authorities said the protest in the city drew about 20,000 demonstrators, including many young people and families
Topic |   Americas
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:05pm, 2 Nov, 2019

