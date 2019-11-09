A crowd gathers outside federal police headquarters in Curitiba, Brazil, on Friday after the Supreme Court ruling that could see former president Lula da Silva freed. Photo: EPA-EFE
Brazil braces itself for release of ex-president Lula da Silva
- Leftist icon is among thousands of convicts who could be freed after controversial Supreme Court ruling
- President Jair Bolsonaro unusually quiet on decision that could free his nemesis, but his sons have gone on the attack on Twitter
Topic | Brazil
A crowd gathers outside federal police headquarters in Curitiba, Brazil, on Friday after the Supreme Court ruling that could see former president Lula da Silva freed. Photo: EPA-EFE