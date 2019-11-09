Police officers wave a national flag while standing on the roof of their headquarters in Cochabamba, Bolivia. Photo: Reuters
Bolivia’s unrest grows as police join protests against President Evo Morales’ claimed re-election
- The Defence Minister described the act as a ‘police mutiny’, but rejected the idea of a military intervention ‘at this time’
- The disputed results of the October 20 election have triggered a wave of protests, which have left three dead and more than 300 injured
Topic | Americas
Police stand guard outside the top electoral court where protesters who are against the re-election of President Evo Morales wait for the final results in La Paz, Bolivia. Photo: AP
Bolivia’s president claims victory in disputed election, denounces foreign-backed ‘coup’ attempt
- Evo Morales, who has governed landlocked Bolivia for almost 14 years claims he has numbers to avoid election run-off
- Opposition rival Carlos Mesa urged his supporters to step up protests
Topic | Americas
