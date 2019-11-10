Channels

Supporters of Brazilian former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (C) carry him on their shoulders in Sao Bernardo do Campo. Photo: EPA-EFE
Americas

Brazil’s freed leftist leader Lula da Silva rallies thousands of supporters at metalworkers’ union

  • Lula was mobbed when he arrived at the union in Sao Bernardo do Campo, near Brazil’s biggest city of Sao Paulo
Topic |   Crime
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 6:25am, 10 Nov, 2019

Supporters of Brazilian former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (C) carry him on their shoulders in Sao Bernardo do Campo. Photo: EPA-EFE
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is received by a crowd of supporters as he leaves the Federal Police building in Curitiba. Photo: Agencia Estado via Xinhua
Americas

Brazil ex-president Lula da Silva released from prison after controversial court ruling

  • Supreme Court decision paves way for release of thousands of convicts
  • Mobbed by supporters, Lula vows to ‘continue fighting’ for ordinary Brazilians
Topic |   Brazil
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:24pm, 9 Nov, 2019

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is received by a crowd of supporters as he leaves the Federal Police building in Curitiba. Photo: Agencia Estado via Xinhua
