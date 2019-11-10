Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

People shout slogans during a protest against Bolivia's President Evo Morales in La Paz. Photo: Reuters
Americas

Protesters in Bolivia seize state-run media as tensions soar

  • Demonstrators burst into the offices of Bolivia TV and Radio Patria Nueva and forced employees to leave, accusing them of serving the president’s interests
  • It was the latest thrust of a movement protesting alleged vote-counting fraud in the election last month that gave Evo Morales a fourth straight term
Topic |   Americas
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 5:57pm, 10 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

People shout slogans during a protest against Bolivia's President Evo Morales in La Paz. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Demonstrators in La Paz protest against alleged electoral fraud in the general elections. Photo: EPA-EFE
Americas

Bolivians bang on pots and pans in fifth day of protest at President Evo Morales’ election win

  • Bolivians are protesting against Morales claimed a fourth consecutive election victory, extending his rule to nearly two decades
  • Election monitors, the opposition and some foreign governments have criticised the poll for lacking transparency
Topic |   Americas
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 9:15pm, 26 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Demonstrators in La Paz protest against alleged electoral fraud in the general elections. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.