People shout slogans during a protest against Bolivia's President Evo Morales in La Paz. Photo: Reuters
Protesters in Bolivia seize state-run media as tensions soar
- Demonstrators burst into the offices of Bolivia TV and Radio Patria Nueva and forced employees to leave, accusing them of serving the president’s interests
- It was the latest thrust of a movement protesting alleged vote-counting fraud in the election last month that gave Evo Morales a fourth straight term
Demonstrators in La Paz protest against alleged electoral fraud in the general elections. Photo: EPA-EFE
Bolivians bang on pots and pans in fifth day of protest at President Evo Morales’ election win
- Bolivians are protesting against Morales claimed a fourth consecutive election victory, extending his rule to nearly two decades
- Election monitors, the opposition and some foreign governments have criticised the poll for lacking transparency
