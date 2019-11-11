Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Anti-government protesters. Photo: AFP
Americas

Under pressure, Bolivian President Evo Morales resigns, calls for new election amid protests and fraud allegations

  • The unrest has left three people dead and over 100 injured in clashes between supporters and opponents of Morales
Topic |   Human rights
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 5:36am, 11 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Anti-government protesters. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Police officers wave a national flag while standing on the roof of their headquarters in Cochabamba, Bolivia. Photo: Reuters
Americas

Bolivia’s unrest grows as police join protests against President Evo Morales’ claimed re-election

  • The Defence Minister described the act as a ‘police mutiny’, but rejected the idea of a military intervention ‘at this time’
  • The disputed results of the October 20 election have triggered a wave of protests, which have left three dead and more than 300 injured
Topic |   Americas
SCMP

Associated Press  

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 1:01pm, 9 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Police officers wave a national flag while standing on the roof of their headquarters in Cochabamba, Bolivia. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.