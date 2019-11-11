Anti-government protesters. Photo: AFP
Under pressure, Bolivian President Evo Morales resigns, calls for new election amid protests and fraud allegations
- The unrest has left three people dead and over 100 injured in clashes between supporters and opponents of Morales
Police officers wave a national flag while standing on the roof of their headquarters in Cochabamba, Bolivia. Photo: Reuters
Bolivia’s unrest grows as police join protests against President Evo Morales’ claimed re-election
- The Defence Minister described the act as a ‘police mutiny’, but rejected the idea of a military intervention ‘at this time’
- The disputed results of the October 20 election have triggered a wave of protests, which have left three dead and more than 300 injured
Police officers wave a national flag while standing on the roof of their headquarters in Cochabamba, Bolivia. Photo: Reuters