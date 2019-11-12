Marcelo Ebrard (R), Mexican Foreign Minister, speaks during a press conference alongside Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. Photo: dpa
Mexico grants asylum to Bolivian leader Evo Morales amid massive protests and growing unrest
- Mexico, currently led by leftist President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, has repeatedly called Morales’s standing down a ‘coup’
A broken portrait of former Bolivia's President Evo Morales, who resigned on Sunday. Photo: AP
Bolivians celebrate after leader Evo Morales heeds military’s call to resign, leaving presidency in limbo
- The military chief urged the president to step down to ease political turmoil and violent protests on the streets triggered by last month’s election
- Before Morales finished his statement, people began honking their car horns and taking to the streets to celebrate, waving flags and setting off fireworks
