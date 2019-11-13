Evo Morales waves upon his arrival at the airport in Mexico City on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
Ousted Bolivia leader Evo Morales arrives in Mexico, vowing to ‘continue the struggle’
- Power vacuum in Bolivia as multiple resignations leave choice of successor unclear
- Country’s first indigenous president was urged to resign by military after weeks of violent protests
Topic | Americas
A broken portrait of former Bolivia's President Evo Morales, who resigned on Sunday. Photo: AP
Bolivians celebrate after leader Evo Morales heeds military’s call to resign, leaving presidency in limbo
- The military chief urged the president to step down to ease political turmoil and violent protests on the streets triggered by last month’s election
- Before Morales finished his statement, people began honking their car horns and taking to the streets to celebrate, waving flags and setting off fireworks
Topic | Human rights
