Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro is balancing his relationships with the US and China in a bid to rejuvenate his country’s economy. Photo: Reuters
Economy in mind, Brazil’s ‘Trump of the Tropics’ Jair Bolsonaro softens tone on China
- Bolsonaro is welcoming Chinese President Xi Jinping to an international summit that begins Wednesday in Brasilia, the capital
- The far-right leader wants a bilateral meeting with Xi as he tries to rejuvenate the country’s sluggish economy
