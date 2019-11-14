China’s President Xi Jinping and Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro speak at a press conference at the Itamaraty Palace in Brasilia on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
China part of Brazil’s future, Jair Bolsonaro says as he and Xi Jinping sign transport and investment agreements
- Latin American leader under pressure from beef, farming and mining sectors to stay on good terms with Beijing after nearly torpedoing relationship last year
- Summit with Russia, India and South Africa could give Bolsonaro cover to talk to Chinese president without appearing to be disloyal to Trump
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro is balancing his relationships with the US and China in a bid to rejuvenate his country’s economy. Photo: Reuters
