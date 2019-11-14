Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

China’s President Xi Jinping and Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro speak at a press conference at the Itamaraty Palace in Brasilia on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Americas

China part of Brazil’s future, Jair Bolsonaro says as he and Xi Jinping sign transport and investment agreements

  • Latin American leader under pressure from beef, farming and mining sectors to stay on good terms with Beijing after nearly torpedoing relationship last year
  • Summit with Russia, India and South Africa could give Bolsonaro cover to talk to Chinese president without appearing to be disloyal to Trump
Topic |   Brazil
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 7:25am, 14 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

China’s President Xi Jinping and Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro speak at a press conference at the Itamaraty Palace in Brasilia on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro is balancing his relationships with the US and China in a bid to rejuvenate his country’s economy. Photo: Reuters
Americas

Economy in mind, Brazil’s ‘Trump of the Tropics’ Jair Bolsonaro softens tone on China

  • Bolsonaro is welcoming Chinese President Xi Jinping to an international summit that begins Wednesday in Brasilia, the capital
  • The far-right leader wants a bilateral meeting with Xi as he tries to rejuvenate the country’s sluggish economy
Topic |   Xi Jinping
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 8:09pm, 13 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro is balancing his relationships with the US and China in a bid to rejuvenate his country’s economy. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.