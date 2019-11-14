Channels

SCMP
Jeanine Anez, the opposition senator who has claimed Bolivia's presidency. Photo: AP
Americas

Deadly clashes rock Bolivia after new interim president’s first day in office

  • Evo Morales resigned on Sunday and later went into exile in Mexico
  • US recognises Jeanine Anez as Bolivia’s interim president
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 1:05pm, 14 Nov, 2019

Jeanine Anez, the opposition senator who has claimed Bolivia's presidency. Photo: AP
A broken portrait of former Bolivia president Evo Morales on the floor of his private home in Cochabamba, Bolivia, after hooded opponents broke into the residence. Photo; AP
Americas

Mexico grants asylum to Bolivia’s ex-leader Evo Morales whose ‘life was at risk’

  • Evo Morales thanked Mexico for protecting him and vowed to come back to his country ‘stronger and more energetic’
  • The departure of Morales followed weeks of violent protests over allegations of fraud in the October 20 election
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:47pm, 12 Nov, 2019

A broken portrait of former Bolivia president Evo Morales on the floor of his private home in Cochabamba, Bolivia, after hooded opponents broke into the residence. Photo; AP
