Jeanine Anez, the opposition senator who has claimed Bolivia's presidency. Photo: AP
Deadly clashes rock Bolivia after new interim president’s first day in office
- Evo Morales resigned on Sunday and later went into exile in Mexico
- US recognises Jeanine Anez as Bolivia’s interim president
A broken portrait of former Bolivia president Evo Morales on the floor of his private home in Cochabamba, Bolivia, after hooded opponents broke into the residence. Photo; AP
Mexico grants asylum to Bolivia’s ex-leader Evo Morales whose ‘life was at risk’
- Evo Morales thanked Mexico for protecting him and vowed to come back to his country ‘stronger and more energetic’
- The departure of Morales followed weeks of violent protests over allegations of fraud in the October 20 election
