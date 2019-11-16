Former Bolivian President Evo Morales gestures during an interview in Mexico City on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Ousted Bolivian leader Evo Morales ready to stand aside in new elections
- Move could potentially remove obstacle to choosing new leader in country thrown into turmoil by his forced resignation
- Interim president Jeanine Anez says Morales not welcome as candidate as government prepares for another election
Jeanine Anez, the opposition senator who has claimed Bolivia's presidency. Photo: AP
