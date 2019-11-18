A supporter of former President Evo Morales waves a Whipala flag as he blocks the highway to access the "Yacimientos Petroliferos Fiscales Bolivianos" plant in El Alto, Bolivia. Photo: AP Photo
Bolivian government says violent unrest is ‘down by half’ following ousting of former president Evo Morales
- The violence has claimed at least 23 lives and left scores injured since late October, according to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights
Topic | Human rights
Former Bolivian President Evo Morales gestures during an interview in Mexico City on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Ousted Bolivian leader Evo Morales ready to stand aside in new elections
- Move could potentially remove obstacle to choosing new leader in country thrown into turmoil by his forced resignation
- Interim president Jeanine Anez says Morales not welcome as candidate as government prepares for another election
Topic | Americas
