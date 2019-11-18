Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A supporter of former President Evo Morales waves a Whipala flag as he blocks the highway to access the "Yacimientos Petroliferos Fiscales Bolivianos" plant in El Alto, Bolivia. Photo: AP Photo
Americas

Bolivian government says violent unrest is ‘down by half’ following ousting of former president Evo Morales

  • The violence has claimed at least 23 lives and left scores injured since late October, according to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights
Topic |   Human rights
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 5:35am, 18 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

A supporter of former President Evo Morales waves a Whipala flag as he blocks the highway to access the "Yacimientos Petroliferos Fiscales Bolivianos" plant in El Alto, Bolivia. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE
Former Bolivian President Evo Morales gestures during an interview in Mexico City on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Americas

Ousted Bolivian leader Evo Morales ready to stand aside in new elections

  • Move could potentially remove obstacle to choosing new leader in country thrown into turmoil by his forced resignation
  • Interim president Jeanine Anez says Morales not welcome as candidate as government prepares for another election
Topic |   Americas
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 8:47pm, 16 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales gestures during an interview in Mexico City on Friday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.