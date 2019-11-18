Channels

Riot police officers detain Camila Miranda after she was shot with six rubber bullets, four of which pierced her skin during a protest in Santiago. Photo: Reuters
Americas

Chile’s president condemns police ‘abuses and crimes’ after month of violent civil unrest

  • Protests have rocked Santiago for a month in the biggest crisis to hit the South American nation since its return to democracy in 1990
  • Public prosecutors in Chile are investigating more than 1,000 cases of alleged abuses – ranging from torture to sexual violence – by the police and military
Updated: 11:15am, 18 Nov, 2019

Riot police fire water cannon at demonstrators in Santiago. Photo: AFP
Chile’s embattled president asks ‘all ministers to resign’ amid massive protests

  • The country has seen a week of violent protests which claimed at least 19 lives
  • President has already cancelled metro fare hikes that sparked the protests. He also announced other reforms
Updated: 12:05am, 28 Oct, 2019

