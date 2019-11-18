Riot police officers detain Camila Miranda after she was shot with six rubber bullets, four of which pierced her skin during a protest in Santiago. Photo: Reuters
Chile’s president condemns police ‘abuses and crimes’ after month of violent civil unrest
- Protests have rocked Santiago for a month in the biggest crisis to hit the South American nation since its return to democracy in 1990
- Public prosecutors in Chile are investigating more than 1,000 cases of alleged abuses – ranging from torture to sexual violence – by the police and military
Riot police fire water cannon at demonstrators in Santiago. Photo: AFP
Chile’s embattled president asks ‘all ministers to resign’ amid massive protests
- The country has seen a week of violent protests which claimed at least 19 lives
- President has already cancelled metro fare hikes that sparked the protests. He also announced other reforms
