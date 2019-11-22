Police detain a demonstrator during a strike in Bogota, Colombia on Thursday. Photo: AP
Colombia follows Latin American wave of rage with nationwide strike and protests
- About 132,000 people take to streets in one of country’s biggest demonstrations in years
- Scattered clashes between riots and protesters amid mostly peaceful rallies
Topic | Americas
Police detain a demonstrator during a strike in Bogota, Colombia on Thursday. Photo: AP
Riot police officers detain Camila Miranda after she was shot with six rubber bullets, four of which pierced her skin during a protest in Santiago. Photo: Reuters
Chile’s president condemns police ‘abuses and crimes’ after month of violent civil unrest
- Protests have rocked Santiago for a month in the biggest crisis to hit the South American nation since its return to democracy in 1990
- Public prosecutors in Chile are investigating more than 1,000 cases of alleged abuses – ranging from torture to sexual violence – by the police and military
Topic | Americas
Riot police officers detain Camila Miranda after she was shot with six rubber bullets, four of which pierced her skin during a protest in Santiago. Photo: Reuters