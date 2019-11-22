Channels

Police detain a demonstrator during a strike in Bogota, Colombia on Thursday. Photo: AP
Americas

Colombia follows Latin American wave of rage with nationwide strike and protests

  • About 132,000 people take to streets in one of country’s biggest demonstrations in years
  • Scattered clashes between riots and protesters amid mostly peaceful rallies
Topic |   Americas
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 7:00am, 22 Nov, 2019

Police detain a demonstrator during a strike in Bogota, Colombia on Thursday. Photo: AP
Riot police officers detain Camila Miranda after she was shot with six rubber bullets, four of which pierced her skin during a protest in Santiago. Photo: Reuters
Americas

Chile’s president condemns police ‘abuses and crimes’ after month of violent civil unrest

  • Protests have rocked Santiago for a month in the biggest crisis to hit the South American nation since its return to democracy in 1990
  • Public prosecutors in Chile are investigating more than 1,000 cases of alleged abuses – ranging from torture to sexual violence – by the police and military
Topic |   Americas
Agencies

Agencies  

Updated: 8:54pm, 18 Nov, 2019

Riot police officers detain Camila Miranda after she was shot with six rubber bullets, four of which pierced her skin during a protest in Santiago. Photo: Reuters
