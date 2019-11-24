Demonstrators burn a picture of ousted Bolivian president Morales. Photo: EPA-EFE
Bolivia’s senate approves law for new elections spelling end to weeks of deadly unrest
- The senate approved the proposed law after an hours-long session that began Saturday morning
Topic | Human rights
A supporter of former President Evo Morales waves a Whipala flag as he blocks the highway to access the "Yacimientos Petroliferos Fiscales Bolivianos" plant in El Alto, Bolivia. Photo: AP Photo
Bolivian government says violent unrest is ‘down by half’ following ousting of former president Evo Morales
- The violence has claimed at least 23 lives and left scores injured since late October, according to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights
Topic | Human rights
A supporter of former President Evo Morales waves a Whipala flag as he blocks the highway to access the "Yacimientos Petroliferos Fiscales Bolivianos" plant in El Alto, Bolivia. Photo: AP Photo