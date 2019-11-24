A demonstrator is detained by police officers during a protest in Bogota, Colombia. Photo: Reuters
Protesters tear-gassed in Colombia’s capital Bogota as president starts ‘national conversation’ to quell public anger
- Protests are swelling in Colombia against a government seen as inefficient and prone to human rights abuses
- Protests have coincided with demonstrations elsewhere in Latin America, from anti-austerity marches in Chile, to protests over vote-tampering allegations in Bolivia
Police detain a demonstrator during a strike in Bogota, Colombia on Thursday. Photo: AP
Colombia follows Latin American wave of rage with nationwide strike and protests
- About 132,000 people take to streets in one of country’s biggest demonstrations in years
- Scattered clashes between riots and protesters amid mostly peaceful rallies
