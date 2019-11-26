Channels

Nicola Corradi, Armando Gomez and Horacio Corbacho are escorted by officers to a courtroom before the hearing of their verdict in Mendoza, Argentina on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Americas

Two priests guilty of sexually abusing deaf children at a school in Argentina

  • Each were sentenced to more than 40 years in prison for abuse at a school for deaf and hearing-impaired children in northwestern Argentina
  • The court also sentenced a gardener to 18 years in prison
Topic |   Catholic Church
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 4:53am, 26 Nov, 2019

All of the bishops of France take mass in Notre-Dame Cathedral in Lourdes. Photo: AP Photo
Europe

French bishops approve payouts for victims of church sex abuse, but survivors say it is not enough

  • Voting at the Conference of French Bishops in Lourdes, a large majority of the 120 bishops approved the payments
Topic |   Pope Francis
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 2:48am, 10 Nov, 2019

