Nicola Corradi, Armando Gomez and Horacio Corbacho are escorted by officers to a courtroom before the hearing of their verdict in Mendoza, Argentina on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Two priests guilty of sexually abusing deaf children at a school in Argentina
- Each were sentenced to more than 40 years in prison for abuse at a school for deaf and hearing-impaired children in northwestern Argentina
- The court also sentenced a gardener to 18 years in prison
Topic | Catholic Church
All of the bishops of France take mass in Notre-Dame Cathedral in Lourdes. Photo: AP Photo
French bishops approve payouts for victims of church sex abuse, but survivors say it is not enough
- Voting at the Conference of French Bishops in Lourdes, a large majority of the 120 bishops approved the payments
Topic | Pope Francis
