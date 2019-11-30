Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Suriname’s President Desi Bouterse at a meeting in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Americas

Suriname court convicts President Desi Bouterse of murder for 1982 executions

  • South American leader, who is currently on official trip in China, sentenced to 20 years in prison over death of 15 political opponents
  • Victims, including lawyers, journalists and university teachers, were taken from homes in operation overseen by Bouterse
Topic |   Americas
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 4:06am, 30 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Suriname’s President Desi Bouterse at a meeting in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.