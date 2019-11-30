Suriname’s President Desi Bouterse at a meeting in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Suriname court convicts President Desi Bouterse of murder for 1982 executions
- South American leader, who is currently on official trip in China, sentenced to 20 years in prison over death of 15 political opponents
- Victims, including lawyers, journalists and university teachers, were taken from homes in operation overseen by Bouterse
