Keiko Fujimori greets supporters after being released from the Santa Monica prison in Lima on November 29, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Popular Peru opposition leader Keiko Fujimori, detained over corruption allegations, leaves jail to cheers from fans
- Magistrates from the Constitutional Tribunal noted the decision to release her did not constitute a judgment on her guilt or innocence relating to corruption allegations
Topic | Peru
