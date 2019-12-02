Channels

SCMP
Police officers patrol at a road after fellow police officers were killed during an ambush by suspected cartel hitmen in El Aguaje. Photo: Reuters
Americas

At least 21 dead after Mexico cartel attack near US border, security forces chase down remaining members

  • The armed group stormed the town of 3,000 residents in a convoy of trucks, attacking local government offices and prompting state and federal forces to intervene
Topic |   Crime
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 1:15am, 2 Dec, 2019

Cartel gunmen near a burning truck during clashes with Mexican troops in Culiacan, Sinaloa state. File photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Outcry from Mexico at Trump plan to designate its drug cartels as terrorists

  • US President Donald Trump claims Mexican drug cartels are to blame for 100,000 American deaths a year
  • The US Foreign Terror Organisation list includes Islamic State, al-Qaeda, and Boko Haram in Nigeria
Topic |   Drugs
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 8:12pm, 27 Nov, 2019

