Police officers patrol at a road after fellow police officers were killed during an ambush by suspected cartel hitmen in El Aguaje. Photo: Reuters
At least 21 dead after Mexico cartel attack near US border, security forces chase down remaining members
- The armed group stormed the town of 3,000 residents in a convoy of trucks, attacking local government offices and prompting state and federal forces to intervene
Cartel gunmen near a burning truck during clashes with Mexican troops in Culiacan, Sinaloa state. File photo: Reuters
Outcry from Mexico at Trump plan to designate its drug cartels as terrorists
- US President Donald Trump claims Mexican drug cartels are to blame for 100,000 American deaths a year
- The US Foreign Terror Organisation list includes Islamic State, al-Qaeda, and Boko Haram in Nigeria
