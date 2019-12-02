Channels

Riot police fire tear gas as they clash with fans during an earlier parade. Photo: Reuters
Americas

Nine people trampled to death in chaos of police raid in Sao Paulo neighbourhood

  • Deaths came during popular street party when police closed a street, threw pepper-gas canisters and fired rubber bullets
Topic |   Crime
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 7:19am, 2 Dec, 2019

Supporters of Brazilian former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (C) carry him on their shoulders in Sao Bernardo do Campo. Photo: EPA-EFE
Americas

Brazil’s freed leftist leader Lula da Silva rallies thousands of supporters at metalworkers’ union

  • Lula was mobbed when he arrived at the union in Sao Bernardo do Campo, near Brazil’s biggest city of Sao Paulo
Topic |   Crime
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 6:25am, 10 Nov, 2019

