A member of the Mexican security forces. Photo: AP
Mexican drug cartels won’t be listed as terrorists by US yet as Donald Trump offers to ‘hold off’
- Trump claimed the delay was at the request of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador
- Mexico pushed back against Trump’s plan, saying such a step could lead to violations of its sovereignty
Topic | Mexico
A member of the Mexican security forces. Photo: AP
Three women and six children from the same extended family were killed by cartel gunmen. Photo: AP
Americans killed by Mexican cartels may have been used as ‘bait’ to provoke firefight
- The nine women and children killed were members of breakaway Mormon communities that settled in Mexico decades ago
- Sinaloa and Juarez cartels have for years been at odds over lucrative routes in the border region used to move cocaine, heroin and other narcotics into US
Topic | Mexico
Three women and six children from the same extended family were killed by cartel gunmen. Photo: AP