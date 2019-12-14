Blackwater founder Erik Prince at an interview in Hong Kong in March 2017. Photo: Bloomberg/Justin Chin
Blackwater founder Erik Prince ‘held secret talks’ with top Maduro ally in Venezuela
- Visit comes shortly after the security executive and Trump supporter floated plan to deploy private army to help topple the socialist leader
- Meeting could raise questions about whether Prince has broken US law, which prohibits Americans from business dealings with sanctioned individuals
Topic | Venezuela
