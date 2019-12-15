An aerial view shows a deforested plot of the Amazon near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil. Photo: Reuters
Deforestation in Brazil’s Amazon more than doubles since last year, worrying official data shows
- The 563 square kilometres deforested in November is the highest number for any November since 2015
Topic | Environment
An aerial view shows a deforested plot of the Amazon near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil. Photo: Reuters
US actor Leonardo DiCaprio speaks onstage at the 2019 Global Citizen Festival: Power The Movement in Central Park in New York. Photo: AFP
Actor and climate activist Leonardo DiCaprio denies Bolsonaro accusation of financial link to Amazon fires
- Bolsonaro accused DiCaprio of “collaborating with the fires in the Amazon” by donating US$500,000 to a group he said had started fires in the forest
Topic | Environment
US actor Leonardo DiCaprio speaks onstage at the 2019 Global Citizen Festival: Power The Movement in Central Park in New York. Photo: AFP