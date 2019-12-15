A police officer stands in front of the Faena Art Hotel in Buenos Aires. Photo: AP Photo
British tourist killed in Argentina motorcycle mugging attempt
- Pair of tourists were shot near a luxury hotel in the Puerto Madero area of Buenos Aires
Topic | Crime
A police officer stands in front of the Faena Art Hotel in Buenos Aires. Photo: AP Photo
Emergency Medical Services personnel assist victims of a bus crash near Bryce Canyon National Park in southern Utah. Photo: Garfield County Sheriff's Office via AP
Chinese government thanks Utah for aid after bus crash killed four tourists and injured 27
- Dozens of people in Utah came to the aid of the injured tourists after the bus crashed near Bryce Canyon National Park on September 20
Topic | Chinese overseas
Emergency Medical Services personnel assist victims of a bus crash near Bryce Canyon National Park in southern Utah. Photo: Garfield County Sheriff's Office via AP