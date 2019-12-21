The Carnival Glory cruise ship crashes into the Carnival Legend at Cozumel in Mexico on Friday. Photo: Matthew Bruin via Reuters
Six injured as giant cruise ships collide off Mexico
- Carnival Glory crashed into Carnival Legend as it docked at popular island resort of Cozumel
- Video shows Legend’s bow scraping along back of other vessel, leaving Glory’s stern a mangled wreck
