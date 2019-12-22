Father Marcial Maciel, founder of the Legionaries of Christ, is blessed by Pope John Paul II during a special audience at the Vatican in 2004. A new report has found that Maciel abused at least 60 minors. Photo: Reuters
World /  Americas

Founder of Mexico’s Legionaires of Christ Catholic order abused at least 60 boys, report finds

  • Father Marcial Maciel, who died in 2008, was perhaps the Catholic Church’s most notorious paedophile, even abusing children he had secretly fathered
  • The Legionaires of Christ says in a report that 175 minors were victims of abuse by 33 priests between 1941 and 2019
Topic |   Catholic Church
Reuters

Reuters

Updated: 9:54pm, 22 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Father Marcial Maciel, founder of the Legionaries of Christ, is blessed by Pope John Paul II during a special audience at the Vatican in 2004. A new report has found that Maciel abused at least 60 minors. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE